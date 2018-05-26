Honorary ex-Servicemen rally held in Shillong

[India], May 26 (ANI): A Mega Ex-Servicemen Rally was organised by Headquarters 101 Area and Rajya Sainik Board at Assam Regimental Centre in Shillong to honour ex-servicemen, war veterans, disabled soldiers, and war widows (Veer Naris).

The rally was attended by more than 1100 ex-servicemen, World War II veterans, widows and children hailing from Meghalaya.

The Governor of Meghalaya Ganga Prasad also graced the event along with Minister Comingone Ymbon, Chief Secretary Y Tsering, and General Officer Commanding 101 Area, Lt. General D.S. Ahuja, AVSM and other civil and military dignitaries.

The rally provided a platform to issues related to pension, medical, healthcare, re-employment and redressal of grievances. Stalls from various welfare agencies and organisations of the Army were set up at the venue with a focus to resolve pension and entitlement related problems being faced by the veterans and War Widows. A medical camp, with Specialist Doctors and medicines, was also organised to address immediate health issues. Veer Naris, War Veterans, and handicapped soldiers were felicitated during the event the Governor and the Lt. General. Handicapped veterans were presented mobility equipment as a part of the army's "Year of Disabled Soldier". (ANI)