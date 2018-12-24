Honour killing: Parents burn daughter for intercaste marriage

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): In a shocking incident of suspected honour killing, a woman was allegedly burnt alive on Saturday night by her father in collusion with other family members as the man she married was from a different caste. They also allegedly threw the bones of the deceased in a canal to destroy evidence.

The deceased P Anuradha, a resident of Kalamadugu village in Mancherial district, hailed from Yadava caste while her husband Laxman was from Padmashali caste.

According to the police, the couple was having an affair for the last four years.

Commissioner of Police of Ramagundam V Satyanarayana told ANI that after Anuradha's parents learnt about the affair they made her lodge a harassment complaint against Laxman in Jannaram police station. "However, they (Anuradha and Laxman) left for Hyderabad this month and got married in Arya Samaj on December 3, and from there they shifted to Warangal. They returned to their native place Kalamadugu village on Saturday. The duo's intention was to settle the case filed against Laxman and live together in the village," said V Satyanarayana. Anuradha's parents and relatives, however, allegedly came to the residence of Laxman on late Saturday night and took away Anuradha forcibly. She was allegedly beaten up and later burnt alive, said the police commissioner. The incident was reported to the police in the wee hours of Sunday. Police said that three persons including Anuradha's father have been taken into custody. "A case has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code. We have recovered the bones from a small water canal as the accused had thrown the bones of Anuradha after they burnt her. Further investigation is on," said Satyanarayana. (ANI)