Hooch tragedy: UP govt constitutes SIT

[India], Feb 11 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe recent deaths due to consumption of illicit liquor in the state.

Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested in connection with Kushinagar hooch tragedy, which claimed eight lives, said Superintendent of Police Rajeev Narayan Mishra on Sunday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of those who died after consuming spurious liquor and Rs 50,000 each to those who are undergoing treatment.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too expressed grief over the death of more than 100 people in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh due to illicit liquor consumption and demanded an appropriate compensation and provision of government jobs for kin of the deceased. Consumption of spurious illegal liquor has claimed the lives of 70 people in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, forcing government officials to launch a major crackdown to nab those responsible for distribution of illicit liquor in the states and its neighbouring regions. While 13 people lost their lives in Uttarakhand, the death toll in Uttar Pradesh mounted to 56. (ANI)