Hooda, son trailing; BJP looks all set for clean sweep in Haryana

[India], May 23 (ANI): Two-time Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is trailing in Sonipat parliamentary seat by a margin over 1.5 lakh votes to BJP's sitting MP Ramesh Chander Kaushik.

Chief Minister Hooda's son and sitting MP from Rohtak Deepinder Singh Hooda is also trailing by over 15,000 votes to BJP's Arvind Kumar Sharma.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana has established a critical lead on all 10 Lok Sabha seats. In 2014 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP had won seven seats, while the two seats - Hisar and Sirsa - had gone to the kitty of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), while Congress' Deepinder had won from Rohtak seat.

As per the counting trends on the website of the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 2.48 pm, BJP's sitting MP from Ambala Ratan Lal Kataria was leading by over 2,66,247 votes against Congress candidate and former Union Minister Kumari Selja. In Faridabad, BJP candidate and Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar had a lead of over three lakh votes against Congress candidate Avtar Singh Bhadana. In Gurugram Lok Sabha seat, BJP's Union Minister Rao Inderjeet Singh was leading over Congress candidate Captain Ajay Singh Yadav by nearly 3,30,159 lakh votes. In Hisar, Brijendra Singh of the BJP was comfortably leading against Dushyant Chautala, sitting MP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) candidate. In Karnal, BJP's Sanjay Bhatia was leading by over two 2.7 lakh votes against Congress' Kuldeep Sharma. In Kurukshetra, BJP's Nayab Saini was leading against Nirmal Singh of the Congress. In Sirsa, BJP's Sunita Duggal had established a critical lead over Dr Ashok Tanwar of the Congress party. BJP's Dharamvir Singh was leading in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat by nearly four lakh votes. (ANI)