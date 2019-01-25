Hooda terms fresh CBI case against him as an act of political vendetta

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that the fresh CBI case against him and former officials of the state government is 'a result of political vendetta.'"The CBI case against me is a result of political vendetta. I will fight this battle myself. I have complete faith in the judiciary. No one can silence my voice," said the former Chief Minister.

The CBI on Friday carried out raids at the residence of Hooda and other officials and also lodged a fresh case against him in connection with alleged irregularities in the acquisition of land in Haryana when he was the Chief Minister.

The investigating agency is conducting searches at over 20 places including in Chandigarh, Rohtak, New Delhi, Gurugram, and Mohali with respect to the land acquisition irregularities. Former Chief Minister Hooda has been charged under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with cases of land acquisition between 2009 and 2012. (ANI)