Hope 'double engine' govt will solve problems of Bihar : Tejashwi Yadav

[India], May 23 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections saying that he respects people's mandate.

He also hoped that problems of Bihar would be solved as BJP and its allies will rule both the State and Centre.

"Respect people's mandate and congratulate PM Narendra Modi. We hope that the dual engine government in Bihar will solve the problems faced by people here. I would like to thank our workers and there is no reason to be disappointed, we will continue the fight," said Tejashwi Yadav.

The ruling BJP-JDU-LJP alliance in Bihar looks all set for a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections as suggest the counting trends. BJP is leading on 16 seats, while its allies Janata Dal (United) (JDU) on 15 seats and Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on six seats. In all, the alliance is leading on 37 seats. Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading on two seats, while the Congress on one seat. The others allies of RJD-led grand alliance are trailing as the counting advances towards the conclusion.(ANI)