Hope Modi government comes up to people's expectations: Kamal Nath

[India], May 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP's massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections and expressed hope that the NDA government would stand true to the expectation of the people.

"I congratulate Narendra Modi and BJP. Results are not according to our expectations. I hope the Modi government will stand true to the expectations of the people. We will introspect to find the reasons for our loss," said Chief Minister Nath.

BJP has won 302 Lok Sabha seats, and is leading on one seat, as per the latest details of the vote the counting on the website of Election Commission of India (ECI). (ANI)