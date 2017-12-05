Hornbill United FC lift 11th ONGC North-East Tamchon Football Tournament Trophy

[India], Dec 5 (ANI): With an objective to give exposure to the football prodigies of the northeast region and elsewhere, the 11th ONGC North-East Tamchon Football Tournament was held recently here.

The tournament brought football fans and lovers from across the region residing in the national capital and they got to witness one of the most exciting football tournaments of the region.

Curated by the Tangkhul Naga Society Delhi (TNSD) in memory of a young police officer of the Delhi Police, late Tamchon Raingam, the tournament was held under the theme 'Unity, Friendship, Understanding and Sportsmanship. The event was also sponsored by the Ministry of DoNER, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, MHA, NEC, ONGC and others.

"The journey has been wonderful. I have been there since the inception and there have been lots of ups and down but I think we have sail through. We have made a lot of breakthrough by improving the concept. Initially, it used to be exclusively for the northeastern states but this time we have amended the policy whereby two teams other than northeast community can enter like India ir Force and Gorkha FC," said SP Ngaranmi Shimray, Vice President, TNSD.

Altogether, 16 teams from the northeast region participated in the tournament for the coveted trophy.

During the final match, Hornbill United FC beat Zeliangrong FC 2-0 and won a whopping prize of Rs 5 lakh and the prestigious trophy.

The elated Captain of the Hornbill United FC, Ngaraipam, added, "I have been playing in this tournament for last 4 years and never win the tournament. But today, I got a chance to play for Hornbill FC and win the tournament. I would like to give thank God, with his blessings, we could come thus far. And also, I would like to thank the fans of Hornbill FC, with their unceasing support and love; we could overcome everything and wins the title."

During the month-long tournament, the teams showcased the best techniques and skills in football, be it defending, passing, heading or shooting etc.

The tournament also played an important role in engaging, promoting and nurturing the budding players, so that the young players could be placed in various well known clubs and leagues of the country and make of name for themselves.

While gracing the closing ceremony, Meghalaya MP Conrad Sangma, remembered his schools days and talked about his active engagement in the game as a goal keeper.

He further said, "Seeing the kind of response from the audiences and the people has come in, the enthusiasm, I think people are really excited about this tournament. I am really happy with what has happen and I must congratulate the organizing committee for taking the trouble and pain to organized such wonderful tournament. I think it is a great success."

Apart from football, audience also got to see various music performances and cultural dances which showcased the traditional richness of the northeast region.

Pung Cholom dance gave a glimpse of colourful and vibrant culture of Meiteis and captured attention of the visitors.

As a way of appreciation and acknowledgment to the players, the best team title was given to the Indian Air Force, whereas the best player and goal keeper were adjudged to Ansh Gupta and Jikil Basumatary of Hornbill FC respectively. (ANI)