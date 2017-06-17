Horrific killing of cops in Anantnag a 'setback': Defence Experts

Expressing concern over the killing of six police personnel in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, defence experts on Saturday said the death of the policemen comes as a major setback.

"The loss of six policemen in Jammu and Kashmir is definitely a cause for concern. Losing police personnel will be deemed as a setback. It is possible that there is a linkage between killing of the six policemen and operations carried out by the security forces against the Lashkar and its operatives in the Valley. The current internal dynamic in Kashmir is turbulent," defence expert Uday Bhaskar told ANI.

Dubbing the killing of policemen as a saddening incident, defence expert Qamar Agha said that the sacrifice of the deceased officials would not go waste. "This is a sad news. It was a desperate attempt by the militants in wake of actions taken against them by the security forces," Agha told ANI. As many as six policemen, including a sub-inspector were killed in a terrorist attack on a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday. The incident took place in Anantnag's Thajiwara Achabal area when the policemen were on a routine round in their jeep. During the attack some policemen also sustained serious bullet injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. As per reports, Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for the attack.(ANI)