Hospital wrongly operates leg of patient with head injury, Delhi Medical Council to the rescue

[India], Apr 26 (ANI): Delhi Medical Council on Thursday took suo moto cognizance of the case, wherein a man's leg was wrongly operated upon at Sushruta Trauma Centre, while he was admitted with a head injury.

The council came forward to rescue the man and has asked for a reply from the trauma centre within 10 days. The surgery was done on April 19.

This medical negligence happened as the hospital authorities mistook the patient for another patient with almost similar name.

The man named Vijendra was admitted to get treated for head injuries, but the doctor instead operated on his leg, thinking him to be another patient, Virendra, who had a fractured leg.

According to media reports, the doctor at the hospital has been barred from conducting surgeries after immediate effect following the incident. (ANI)