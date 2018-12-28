How can we face the public if we ally with Congress: Bhagwant Mann

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): Amid whispers over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) forming an alliance with the Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, party's Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that there are no such plans since it would be difficult to face the public.

"We are in the opposition in Punjab and Congress is ruling the state. If we form an alliance with the Congress, then how can we face the public? Right now, we do not have any plans to enter into an alliance with the Congress," Mann told reporters here.

Recently, former Chief Minister Sheila Dixit had said that Delhi party workers would honour the decision of alliance with the AAP if the high command decides so, but senior Congress leader Ajay Maken is not in favour of an alliance with the AAP in Delhi. According to sources, the top leadership of two parties is keen to have an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Sanjay Singh, national spokesperson and current Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from the AAP, has also rubbished speculations about the party's prospects of forming an alliance. Training his guns at BJP and Congress, Mann further said: "The BJP is taking the country on a wrong path. Their agenda is to break the integrity of the nation. This is wrong. Congress had promised to waive all loans for the farmers before elections. However, they did not fulfil the promise later. We will undertake an aggressive campaign for the 2019 elections. He alleged that like BJP, Congress had also ignored the welfare of farmers of the country. Echoing similar sentiments, Delhi Government Labour Minister Gopal Rai accused the BJP of betraying the farmers and not fulfilling their demands which it had promised earlier. Talking about the party's electoral prospects, Rai said: "We will campaign aggressively and defeat the BJP." (ANI)