How can you debar Divyang from entering MBBS course: Delhi HC questions MCI

[India] Feb 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Centre and Medical Council of India over a plea challenging the notification issued by MCI, which debarred aspirants with a benchmark disability of more than 80 per cent to pursue MBBS courses.

After hearing the submissions made by Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, the court issued notices to MCI and Centre and questioned MCI: "How can you debar Divyangs from entering into MBBS course?"

Earlier, a petition was filed by a disability rights activist Satendra Singh that stated that the notification rolled out by MCI is "highly irrational, arbitrary and discriminatory".

It also stated that according to Section 3(1) it is the duty of respondents to ensure that persons with disabilities shall enjoy the right to equality and life with dignity. The petitioner had further stated in the plea that by preventing a PWBD (person with benchmark disability), having locomotor disability of more than 80 per cent, in participating MBBS examination, respondent, Union Ministry of Health has not only attacked the dignity of PWBD but has also failed to apply the Principle of Equal Opportunity Policy as enshrined under Section 21 of the RPWD Act - 2016 (ANI)