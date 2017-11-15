How long will innocent shed blood over PoK: Farooq Abdullah

-K)[India], Nov.15 (ANI): National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan occupied Kashmir or PoK does not belong to India.

"PoK does not belong to India. It's been 70 years and they (New Delhi) couldn't get it. And today they are saying that it is a part of India," he said in Uri.

Launching a veiled attack on the Centre, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, "How long will the innocent shed their blood and they will say that PoK is a part of India?"

Abdullah had earlier on Saturday said that PoK belongs to Pakistan and the fact would not change no matter how many wars are fought over the issue. India, however, maintains that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India as it was invaded by Pakistan in 1947. Abdullah's remark drew huge flak and a Bihar court even ordered the filing of an FIR against him on charges of treason. Abdullah, however, remained unperturbed and said, "I welcome the FIR. Now, they will know who the real man is." Abdullah also took a dig at Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for her double-speak on peace in the valley. "Mufti goes to Delhi and says that peace prevails in Kashmir and here she does not conduct elections, saying there is no peace here," he said.(ANI)