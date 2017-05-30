'How many children do you have', UP BJP MLA asks woman who seeks accommodation facilities

Uttar Pradesh: Justifying his bizzare statement drawing parallels between having babies and possessing a house, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Gorakhpur Radha Mohan Das Agarwal on Tuesday said, that not all the things should be taken seriously, as some matters are meant to be in jest.





While in Sant Kabir Nagar district to address a public rally in its Maghar town, marking the third anniversary of the BJP, a woman approached the MLA requesting him for their accommodations, to which Agarwal replied asking her how many children did she have.



When the woman said two, he again raised a question asking if the children were born together. The woman replied, "no".

Continuing with his callous attitude, the minister taunted saying if the children were not born together, how could she expect all the demands to be fulfilled in one go.

While issuing justification over the same, Agarwal later said, "If I have five children, they will take birth one after the other and not all at once. Some things are to be taken lightly. One cannot have a relieved life, if he starts taking everything seriously."

Such brazen statements are becoming a pain in the neck for the Yogi Adityanath-led Government.

The same MLA recently brought tears in the eyes of an IPS officer by allegedly misbehaving and insulting her.

However, the MLA refused to apologise to the woman officer and instead, accused the officer of exercising high-handedness with the protesters.