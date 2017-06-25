'How Oppn LS member was treated': Sushma Swaraj shares 2013 video, targets Meira Kumar

This is how Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar treated the Leader of Opposition - https://t.co/hxHWHaJ4D9

"This is how Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar treated the Leader of Opposition," Sushma Swaraj tweeted, along with an April 2013 video of the Lok Sabha proceedings during the Budget Session.





In the six-minute video, Sushma Swaraj is seen berating the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government, pointing to a number of alleged scams.

Speaker interrupted Sushma 60 times in 6-min speech https://t.co/am8tiCrtQW … via @TheDailyPioneer — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 25, 2017



Four minutes into the video, then Speaker Meira Kumar is seen repeatedly saying "alright", "thank you", "okay", "I have to proceed", hinting then Leader of Opposition Sushma Swaraj to conclude her speech.





The External Affairs Minister also attached a link of a news report of the Pioneer newspaper dated May 3, 2013, which said that Sushma Swaraj was "interrupted" by the Speaker for "at least 60 times during the next 120 seconds of Swaraj's speech".





At the end of the video, the Bharatiya Janata Party members led by Sushma Swaraj are seen walking out of the House.