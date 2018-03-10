How Rahul Gandhi would have implemented demonetisation

Singapore: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shared how he would have implemented demonetisation - and the answer may not be what you expected.

Gandhi was speaking to an audience in Malaysia, when someone asked how he would have rolled the note ban out, as opposed to how it actually was implemented.

"If I was the PM, and someone had given me a file with demonetisation written on it, I would have thrown it in the dustbin," exclaimed Gandhi.

"Out through the door and into the junkyard, because that's what I think should be done with demonetisation," he added.

Gandhi and the Congress party have consistently been critical of the note ban, with the former even terming the move a "tragedy."