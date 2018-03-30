How the CBSE paper-leak unraveled over 2 weeks

New Delhi: Delhi has emerged at the centre of the controversial CBSE question paper leak incident, with at least 34 people being questioned by the police, all Delhiites, and schools and coaching classes grilled.

Individuals who accessed the leaks charged buyers Rs 35,000, a figure higher than some monthly entry-level salaries. Prices eventually fell to Rs 5,000, presumably driven down by burgeoning supply.

Meanwhile, it has surfaced that CBSE had enough material to act much before, but they didn't. Here's a brief timeline of the events.

1. The first reports came on March 13, when police was informed of the Class-12 Accountancy paper leak two days before the exam. On the exam-day morning, the paper was circulated on WhatsApp. But the CBSE denied the allegations and police gave up probe. 2. On March 23, a fax warned them of a coaching center owner; again, the CBSE didn't pay much attention, suspecting "mischief." 3. On March 26, minutes before the Class-12 Economics exam, a man tweeted images of the question paper. The same day, CBSE received an unaddressed envelope containing pages of hand-written answers. 4. Finally, it approached Delhi Police with a complaint on March 27. When someone again tweeted images of hand-written pages of Class-10 Math hours before the exam, it lodged another complaint. According to information received, the first point of leak sold papers to students for up to Rs. 18,000 per paper. Once the initial 'buyer' received it on WhatsApp, they circulated it further, apparently even on Facebook, and soon many received it for free. Through CBSE insiders, school staff, coaching-centers and even college students, at least 1,000 Class-10/12 students accessed the leaked papers, police suspect. 5. There have been no arrests made yet, but police have detained a Delhi-based coaching centre owner and a businessman for interrogation. Several institutes have been raided too. 6. The CBSE is expected to announce the re-test dates Monday or Tuesday. Overall, 1.7mn Class-10 students and 500,000 Class-12 students have been affected. But a CBSE official said re-exam might be held only for the affected areas.

