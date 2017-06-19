  1. Sify.com
  How the Twitterati reacted to Ram Nath Kovind as NDA candidate for President

How the Twitterati reacted to Ram Nath Kovind as NDA candidate for President

Last Updated: Mon, Jun 19, 2017 17:00 hrs
Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: As news broke of that Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind was chosen as the National Democratic Alliance's consensus pick for President, the social media went berserk as words of genial agreement and barbs of dismissal flooded the internet.

Here are some engaging tweets from some prominent Twitter handles about Ram Nath Kovind and his potential ascension to India's highest office.

Read: Who is Ram Nath Kovind, the NDA Presidential candidate

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi backed the Bihar Governor Ramnath Kovind and took to Twitter to praise him.

