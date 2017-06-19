How the Twitterati reacted to Ram Nath Kovind as NDA candidate for President

New Delhi: As news broke of that Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind was chosen as the National Democratic Alliance's consensus pick for President, the social media went berserk as words of genial agreement and barbs of dismissal flooded the internet.
Here are some engaging tweets from some prominent Twitter handles about Ram Nath Kovind and his potential ascension to India's highest office.
So Ramnath Kovind set to be president! When in doubt, turn to a 'dalit' face. Political tokenism yet again for highest post? #RamnathKovind— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 19, 2017
By choosing Pratibha Patil UPA established that just anybody could be President of India. BJP now takes it forward with another unknown— Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) June 19, 2017
And make no mistakes. This who feel Kovind is "just another Pratibha Patil" have no clue whatsoever on how minds in Resham Bagh work. https://t.co/atqaz7u1eQ— Yashwant Deshmukh (@YRDeshmukh) June 19, 2017
And you thought Pratibha Patil was the worst bet https://t.co/1jdGDtJmxF— Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) June 19, 2017
PM #Modi does not pull out a #Kalam like surprise candidate. #RamNathKovind is more PratibhaPatil-esque, more tokenism like in 2007.— T S Sudhir (@Iamtssudhir) June 19, 2017
Q- Who is Ram Nath Kovind?— Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) June 19, 2017
A- He's the Pratibha Patil of the BJP
Correction: Ramnath Kovind. https://t.co/XeUwgaTYmv— Zakka Jacob (@Zakka_Jacob) June 19, 2017
Another False Equivalence. #RamnathKovind is a 2 times RS MP. Pratibha Patil was 4 Times MLA, LoP Maha, Guv, RS Deputy, LS MP! But Media? https://t.co/JWySoBY8Oo— Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) June 19, 2017
Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi backed the Bihar Governor Ramnath Kovind and took to Twitter to praise him.
I am sure Shri Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional President & continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden & marginalised.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017
With his illustrious background in the legal arena, Shri Kovind's knowledge and understanding of the Constitution will benefit the nation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017
Shri Ram Nath Kovind, a farmer's son, comes from a humble background. He devoted his life to public service & worked for poor & marginalised— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017