How to have a perfect Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Mumbai: The dancing feet on the floor, loud ballads of Lord Ganesh, the sweet smell of modaks being prepared at every corner - all of this gives evidence that Ganesh Chaturthi has just begun.

The celebration comes with its share of workload and fuss. Check out these apps that will help you prepare for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Pandit Ji on their way - The best way to have a hassle-free Ganesh Chaturthi is to have your Pandit ji right at your doorstep. Book a professional panditji for this auspicious occasion on Housejoy. He will reach your place with all the 'puja samagris' at the scheduled time. Hop the hurdle- The last thing you would want to do in the festive season is to go out and shop. Those crowded streets just add on to the workload and the frustration level. To hop on this hurdle get your cart loaded online. Get your choice able goodies from Bigbasket at home. Ease on the cleaning mess- Festive celebration means home cleaning. Book your home cleaning services with Urban Clap and distress yourself this festive season. Crack the window panes- The festive season is the only time when everyone grants you an official permission to play loud music. With Ganesh Chaturthi's celebration play non-stop music with the Gaana app, loaded with the festive songs. Play them and be the DJ of the night.