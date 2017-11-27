How to Make a Fashion Statement with a Ring?

It is said that often the smallest of the things are ignored in life but the impact they leave behind is vivid. This statement stands true for rings as well. Such is the beauty of these little accessories that a man leaves no stone unturned to find the biggest rock he can afford, to place it on his someone special’s finger. So, why not make an effort to understand how these little things create their magic in the eyes of the onlooker? Let’s see what all should you keep in mind before you go pair a ring with your outfit:

1. The ring should complete your look. Every time you are about to step out of your home, you make it a point to check your look in the mirror. In case you decide to pair a ring with your outfit, don't forget to check that it's not outshining your outfit or your skin tone. A ring should always be able to complement both your skin tone and outfit.

2. The size of the ring should be appropriate. Excess or shortage of something is never good. Hence, you should always remember that the ring you pick should be in proportion to your finger size. If you wear a ring that is too big, it will look overboard, and if you wear a ring that is too small, then anyone will hardly notice it. The size of the stone in the ring and the thickness of the ring should be considered while making a choice. 3. The ring should be as per the occasion. Every occasion has its significance and so does dressing up right for it. Just like you can’t go overboard with your outfit in a casual occasion, a ring with too much bling cannot be worn for a formal occasion. 4. Every time you update your ring collection, make it dynamic. The idea is to reuse the rings with different outfits. You should try and purchase rings that match with the other accessories you own. This helps you in playing mix and match by pairing them up with any one of your dresses. Nothing beats a little bit of frugality, especially when it comes to accessorizing with all the already available resources. 5. The ring should be within your budget. Every time you step out for shopping, you often extend your fixed budget. Rings can range from a moderate range to costly ones; therefore, make it a point to never go out shopping without a budget. Frame a budget and discover the best available options suiting your needs. Price doesn’t always define the beauty of the ring.