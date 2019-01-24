How would Congress feel if cartoons of Priyanka, Rahul are put: Owaisi

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Assaduddin Owaisi on Thursday hit out at the Congress party saying how would they feel if someone puts up a cartoon of Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi.

He was speaking in reference to a banner the Congress had put up apparently mocking the democracy in Telangana and the Election Commission of India.

While addressing the media, Owaisi said, "Want to ask Congress, how will you react if someone puts up a cartoon of Sri Sri 50-year-old Rahul Gandhi or new General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi? Congress was badly trounced in Telangana and now they resort to such cartoons, this is beyond the limit of decency."

Earlier today, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's Election Commission coordination committee (ECCC) protested against failure of Election Commission in Hyderabad. Speaking to ANI, Marri Shashidhar Reddy of the ECCC said: "For the last four years, Congress is protesting against interference of Telangana Chief Minister in preparation of electoral roles. Telangana is being disroped like Draupadi and Dhrutarashtra in Mahabharatha. The Election Commission is failing in performing its duties by which democracy of the country will be in danger." (ANI)