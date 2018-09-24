HP rains: Cabinet reviews rehabilitation, rescue operations

[India], Sep 24 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday reviewed the rehabilitation and rescue operations being undertaken by the state government in view of the incessant and heavy downpour in the state from the last few days.

Around 120 stranded persons have been rescued from Koksar in Lahaul-Spiti, 23 from Marhi and 31 from Rohtang (Kullu).

Apart from this 33 persons stranded at Phojal in Kullu were also rescued. Out of these, 21 persons were rescued by the Indian Air Force and 14 persons were rescued by adopting other means.

As many as 45 vehicles have been retrieved from Koksar in Lahaul-Spiti. Around 600 students and teachers were shifted from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyala Chamba and 100 students from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Mehla in Chamba district. In addition to this, three families of Rakh in Chamba district were also shifted to Public Works Department (PWD) Rest House. The Cabinet was also apprised that 12 tourists from Sikkim state have also been evacuated from Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti to a Hotel at Keylong. The Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and PWD, Himachal Pradesh Government Manisha Nanda also apprised the situation to Finance Commissioner, Revenue in Punjab and shared Chamera Dam data with in order to take necessary action by the Punjab Government. Chamera Dam authorities were also advised to share their dam discharges data with the Thein Dam (Ranjeet Sagar Dam) in Punjab. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is not likely to get any relief from heavy rainfall very soon. The Himachal Pradesh government decided to shut all state-run and private schools in Kinnaur, Kullu, and Kangra districts as a result of heavy rain and snowfall from the last 48 hours. The state also dealt with scores of landslides and mudslides. According to Skymet weather, the ongoing heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will continue for at least 24 hours. (ANI)