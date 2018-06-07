HR Head shot by sacked employee in Gurugram

[India] Jun 7(ANI): Enraged on being sacked, a former employee of Mitsubishi, a Gurgaon- based Japanese company, opened fire and injured the human resource wing Head.

The incident took place when the victim, HR head, Binesh Sharma, was going to his office in IMT, Manesar, in a car, when the attacker named Joginder and another unidentified man, riding a bike, tried to stop Sharma's car at gunpoint.

When Binesh started speeding away, the riders opened fire at the car, injuring Sharma's back.

Apparently, the HR had fired Joginder over his unruly behaviour after which the latter on Wednesday threatened Sharma of extreme consequences. On the basis of the victim's statements, the police have registered a case in Bilaspur police station against the absconding ten people, including the accused employee Joginder. However, no arrest has been made in the case yet. A probe is underway. (ANI)