HR manager shot in Gurugram, sacked employee suspect

Gurugram: A private company's human resource manager was shot and injured on Thursday, allegedly by a sacked employee and his family friend in Gurugram, police said.

Dinesh Sharma, HR manager at Mitsuba Sical India Private Limited, was shot at by two men on a bike while he was heading towards his company located near Pathreri here on the Bilaspur-Tauru road.

Police said that Sharma, a resident of Gurugram's sector 43, received a bullet in his neck.

"My car was forced to stop near GITM college by two men on a bike... Duo were face covered," Sharma said in his statement to police.

Sharma said that Jogender Singh, resident of nearby Rathiwas village and a factory worker, was sacked from the company following persistent indiscipline and unnecessary dispute over wages some time back. "Wednesday evening, Singh along with others stopped my car near Bilaspur here on Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai National Highway and threatened me with dire consequences if Singh was not reinstated," Sharma told police in his statement. The injured manager was admitted to Rockland hospital in Manesar. Doctors treating him said "his condition was stable. Police said no one has been arrested yet, but "we are questioning a few family members of accused worker Jogender Singh as he was absconding," a senior police officer said.

