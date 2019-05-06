HRD minister Prakash Javadekar congratulates CBSE class 10 students

[India], May 6 (ANI): Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday congratulated the students who have successfully cleared the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 board examination, while advising the rest not to get disheartened and work harder in the next attempt.

Speaking to ANI, Javadekar said: "I congratulate all the students who have succeeded in the CBSE 10th board exams. More than 91 per cent of students have passed, and those 9 per cent who could not clear the exam this time, will definitely perform best in their compartment examination. Do not get disheartened."

He applauded the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya for performing exceptionally well in the examination with a pass percentage of 99 and 98 per cent respectively. "That is the testimony for the quality of education in the government schools," he said.

"Students with special needs have also performed well with a pass percentage of 90. This is heartwarming," he further said.

Union Minister also praised CBSE for conducting "glitch-free and hassle-free" examination. He said: "There was not a single report of leakage of exam papers. This is how CBSE has conducted the examination and improved over the years. Papers were leaked by some vested interest the last time. The accused is now serving the sentence," he said.

A total of 13 students have scored 499 out of 500 marks in the CBSE class 10 exams. Siddhant Pengoriya, Divyansh Wadhwa, Ankur Mishra, Vatsal Varshney, Isha Madan, Apoorva Jain, Shivani Lath from Dehradun, Yogesh Kumar Gupta from Prayagraj, Manya and Divjot Kaur Jaggi from Panchkula, Aryan Jha and Taru Jain from Ajmer Bhavana N Sivadas from Thiruvananthapuram topped the list of CBSE with each of them scoring 499 marks out of 500.

The results were announced at 2 pm on the official website of the CBSE cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

Earlier, the CBSE clarified in a statement that the news which was being circulated on several media platforms with regard to the declaration of class X results was incorrect.

The CBSE class 10 Board Exams were conducted at 4974 centres across India and abroad with participation of a total of 19298 schools.

The overall pass percentage was registered at 91.10 which is an increase of 4.40 per cent from last year.

Trivandrum region posted the highest pass percentage of 99.85 per cent, followed by Chennai at 99 per cent. Delhi region had a pass percentage of 80.97 per cent.

The rest of the regions fared Ajmer 95.89 per cent, Panchkula 93.72, Prayagraj 92.55, Bhubaneswar 92.32, Patna 91.86, Dehradun 89.04 and Guwahati 74.49 per cent.

Girls have done better than boys by 2.31 per cent this year with the breakdown of girls (92.45 per cent) and boys (90.14 per cent) and a transgender (94.74 per cent).

Class 10 exams were conducted from February 2 to March 29, while Class 12 board exams were held from February 15 to 4 April. This year, over 27 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 CBSE exams, out of total 1827472 students, as many as 10,70,579 are boys and 7,56,893 girls. (ANI)