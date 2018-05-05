HRD Ministry launches online training course for higher education faculty

[India], May 05 (ANI): To better the quality of teaching in the country, Human Resource Development Ministry has launched an initiative to train teachers using digital platform.

Using the Massive Open Online Courses platform SWAYAM, the central government intends to update the teaching technique of 1.5 million higher education faculty with focus on new and emerging trends.

To achieve this, in the first phase, 75 discipline-specific National Resource Centres (NRCs) have been identified to prepare online training material and keep the teachers abreast of latest developments in their disciplines through the online refresher course.

A number of institutions such as Central, State and Open Universities, National Institutes for Technical Teachers Training, IITs, IIITs, NITs and other have been notified as NRCs in this regard. (ANI)