HRD Ministry to launch Study In India portal

[India], Apr. 18 (ANI): In an ingenious initiative of the central government, the Human Resource Development Ministry will launch Study In India portal on Wednesday at the India Habitat Centre.

It will be launched by the Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj in the presence of Minister of HRD Prakash Javadekar and Minister of State for HRD Dr. Satya Pal Singh.

The portal will be enabled to the students from Africa, CIS, South Asia and the Middle East. It will help them to apply for different courses from various Indian Institutions, which are high on National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking.

The event will also include the launch of Study in India film along with a Cultural event by the foreign students. Ambassadors and representatives from across 80 countries have been invited to remain present at the launch of the event. (ANI)