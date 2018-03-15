HRD Ministry to set up 'Innovation Cell'

[India], Mar. 15 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has announced the setting up of an 'Innovation Cell' in the Ministry of Human and Resource Development (HRD) to boost new ideas about promoting innovation in the country.

The Union Minister announced this after a high-level review meeting on Wednesday which deliberated upon the need for such a cell after India moved six ranks up the Global Innovation Index Ranking.

Ministry of HRD also tweeted, "'Innovation Cell' to be set up in @HRDMinistry to promote #Innovation further - HRD Minister @PrakashJavdekar (1/3)#TransformingIndia #Research #NewIndia"

In a series of tweet, the ministry said, "There has been considerable improvement in India's ranking in Global Innovation Index 2017. Since the large part of Global Innovation Index relates to Education, the setting up of Innovation Cell in the Ministry will lead to more focused attention on innovation and research efforts." Also, allocation of funds through Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA) for fast-tracking Innovation and Research infrastructure in country's top central technical institutions and Prime Minister's Research Fellowship (PMRF) to 1000 top students from these institutions is also expected to grant the necessary push to India's Innovation and Research efforts. (ANI)