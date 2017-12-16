HS Phoolka records statement in defamation case against Tytler

[India] Dec. 16 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader and 1984 Anti Sikh riots victims' lawyer H.S. Phoolka on Saturday recorded his statement before the Patiala House Court in defamation case filed by him against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

In his complaint filed in 2006, Phoolka had alleged that Tytler had levelled 'false and derogatory' allegations against him to harm his reputation in the society during a TV debate aired in September 2004. The complaint against Tytler was initially filed in a Ludhiana court in Punjab.

The case has now been adjourned to January 6 for further recording of statement of Phoolka and for further proceedings. (ANI)