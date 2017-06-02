HUDA or Hooda? The confusion ends

[India], June 2 (ANI): After giving new names to cities like Gurgaon and Mewat, the Haryana Government has given a new name to Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) saying it sounds much like the name of former state chief minister Bhupinder Singh 'Hooda'.

The place will now be known as Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Health Minister Anil Vij clearly stated that the only reason behind changing it is because of it working as a reminder of the Congress chief minister.

Earlier last month, the Haryana Government had decided to rename numerous sports stadiums across the state named after former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. Last year, Gurgaon was renamed as Gurugram and Mewat as Nuh. (ANI)