Hug day 2018: Top messages, wishes and social media posts

New Delhi: After a long, tiring day, there is nothing as comforting as a loved one's hug. It's Valentine's Week and February 12 each year is celebrated as Hug Day - a day dedicated to warm, cuddly hugs. If there's one thing one can never have enough of - it's hugs. Even research says a good, tight hug has healing powers. Not only does it build trust, give comfort and affection but also has many health benefits, say researchers.

Believe it or not! Hugs are also good for your health. They increase the levels of oxytocin in the body and also reduce blood pressure. So make sure, this hug day, you give as many hugs as possible and stay healthy!

If on this Hug Day you are away from your loved ones then at least send them these SMSes, WhatsApp and Facebook messages, greetings to bring a smile to their face. After all, we can all do with some love. 1. A sweet hug represents love and affection to the person we hug, I want to hug you my dear, As I want to let you know, How much I love and care you. Happy hug day 2. A sweet friend is like a pillow When you are tired you sleep on it When you are sad you drop tears on it When you are angry you punch it & When you are happy you hug it. Happy Hug Day!! 3. I love you not only for what you are but for what I am when I'm with you I love you not only for what you have made of yourself but for what you are making of me I love you for the part of me that you bring out Happy Hug Day!

That was a memorable moment when the lord Ram hugged Hanuman....whole universe praise lord Hanuman after giving back life to brother Laksman

"सहस बदन तुम्हरो जस गावैं।अस कहि श्रीपति कंठ लगावैं।" pic.twitter.com/RiRsuOIuBR — Aswin Menon (@AswinMukundan) February 12, 2018 A #HugDay is never complete without this 'हग मैन' pic.twitter.com/BG3xvM80wx — Mahak Mohan (@MahakMohan) February 12, 2018 A hug is an amazing thing. It's just the perfect way to show the love we're feeling but can't find the words to say. #HugDay#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Rd78wGEtyj — Indignant Infant #JSR (@AmantOfRam) February 12, 2018 Who all are doing it right away?#ContestAlert #MyFurryValentine #HugDay pic.twitter.com/5JLtHlbJA1 — Critterati (@critterati) February 12, 2018 You can't wrap love in a box,But u can wrap a person in a hug.A hug charms, warms and makes everyone happy.That must be why God gave us https://t.co/7D0GDsn5zq here is a hug 4 every1 on this #HugDay pic.twitter.com/PmDuLQU3SC — Gaurav Saini (@GauravSaini205) February 12, 2018