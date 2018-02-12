Hug day 2018: Top messages, wishes and social media posts

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Mon, Feb 12, 2018 11:20 hrs
Hug Day

New Delhi: After a long, tiring day, there is nothing as comforting as a loved one's hug. It's Valentine's Week and February 12 each year is celebrated as Hug Day - a day dedicated to warm, cuddly hugs. If there's one thing one can never have enough of - it's hugs. Even research says a good, tight hug has healing powers. Not only does it build trust, give comfort and affection but also has many health benefits, say researchers.

Believe it or not! Hugs are also good for your health. They increase the levels of oxytocin in the body and also reduce blood pressure. So make sure, this hug day, you give as many hugs as possible and stay healthy!

If on this Hug Day you are away from your loved ones then at least send them these SMSes, WhatsApp and Facebook messages, greetings to bring a smile to their face. After all, we can all do with some love.

1. A sweet hug represents love and affection

to the person we hug,

I want to hug you my dear,

As I want to let you know,

How much I love and care you.

Happy hug day

2. A sweet friend is like a pillow

When you are tired you sleep on it

When you are sad you drop tears on it

When you are angry you punch it &

When you are happy you hug it.

Happy Hug Day!!

3. I love you not only for what you are

but for what I am when I’m with you

I love you not only for what you have made of yourself

but for what you are making of me

I love you for the part of me that you bring out

Happy Hug Day!

4. There is something in a simple hug

That always warms the heart

It welcomes us back home

And makes it easier to say goodbye

Happy Hug Day!

6. I just have to give you a hug, so,

put your left hand on your right shoulder, and

put your right hand on your left shoulder

Now squeeze,

And know that it has travelled all this way from me.

7. A long tight hug from you

would be perfect right now!

Happy Hug Day.

Here is how the Twitterati celebrated Hug Day in its own quirky style:

