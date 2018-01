[India], Jan. 30 (ANI): A total of 387 kgs of cannabis or ganja has been recovered by a team of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) after they raided Kasimkota village of Visakhapatnam district.

The contraband was reportedly brought from G. Madugula village of the district and was being transported to Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

The value of seized cannabis was said to be about Rs 58 lakh in the grey market. (ANI)