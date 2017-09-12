'Human rights champions' must also report what is happening in Kolkata: Amit Shah

[India], September 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Tuesday said those who talk about the human rights in New Delhi must go and see the situation in Kolkata as well.

"The human rights' champions who speak on every incident must also report what is happening in Birbhum and Barasat [in Kolkata]," Shah said.

Shah also made an appeal to those involved in the political violence in the state to put a stop to such practice.

"I appeal to those involved in political violence, that it is in their benefit to stop doing so," he said.

There have been several episodes of violence reported in West Bengal. Few Left supporters, yesterday, in North 24 Parganas district clashed with the police outside the District Magistrate's office while protesting against the government's policies. People from North 24 Parganas' Barasat area clashed with the police after they were stopped rallying towards the DM's office. The people retaliated by pelting stones at the police. Earlier in Birbhum, state BJP vice-president Chandra Kumar Bose had lashed out at Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee over the disfiguring of his grandfather and freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue, accusing the party goons of committing this act of sacrilege. Meanwhile, Amit Shah met the families of victims of political violence in West Bengal and expressed grief over their loss and suffering. (ANI)