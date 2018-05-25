'Human shield' Major Leetul Gogoi detained with local girl at a Srinagar hotel, probe ordered

Srinagar: In a major embarrassment to the Indian Army, Major Leetul Gogoi has again made headlines for allegedly “luring a minor girl” to a hotel room in the state’s summer capital Srinagar. The Major and the young woman have been picked up by state police along with a third member of the army. The police are yet to formally register a case, but are questioning the three people.

The detention of Major Gogoi and the young woman has sparked off tension across the valley as locals accused him of trying to “lure her to the hotel.” Senior army officers rushed to the police station, but the incident was viewed as another attempt by the military to hurt local sentiments.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had on Wednesday detained Army officer Major Leetul Gogoi from a hotel with a woman. They were taken to a police station and he was later handed over to his unit.

The officer was identified as the Major who in 2017 tied a local to the bonnet of his vehicle in Badgam district during a stone pelting incident.

Police said that at 11 a.m. they got a call from Hotel Grand Mamta about an altercation at the hotel.

She has been lured into a trap. She is a child,” the mother of the woman, who lives in a makeshift tin shed in Budgam told ET. The family is constructing a house nearby.

She claimed that a month back too Sameer barged into their house and started a conversation without any reason. “I enquired about all this, but my daughter has refused to provide me with any information.

I think this Sameer is a pimp and should be hanged,” she said. Gogoi was taken to the police station on Wednesday morning after an altercation with locals, in which Sameer was also involved, after he was disallowed to check into a hotel as the woman accompanying him was a local.

The woman was allowed to join her family after a magistrate recorded her statement on Wednesday. As per her school record, Aadhaar card and bank details, she is not a minor. A police probe is on but family members said that they were in a ‘vulnerable position’ and pleaded that the case be closed.

A security establishment source too confirmed that no case has been registered by the police, nor any allegations of wrongdoing made against any Army personnel.

"A police party was deputed to the hotel and it surfaced that a woman (name withheld) and a man identified as Sameer Ahmed of Budgam had come to see some person," a police statement said.

"But the hotel reception did not allow them to meet the person. Meanwhile, police reached the spot and got all the persons to the police Station.

"Subsequently it was learnt that the woman had come to meet an Army officer. The identity and particulars of the Army officer have been collected by the police.

"The official was handed over to (his) unit after recording their statements. The statement of the woman is also being recorded," the police said.

Inspector General of Police S.P.Pani has ordered a probe into the incident to be conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Superintendent of Police (North) Srinagar.





In Srinagar, Farooq Ahmad Dar, who Gogoi used as a human shield, held a protest march demanding action against the Major. The officer had tied Dar to an Army jeep and drove through a dozen villages during a bypoll in April 2017.