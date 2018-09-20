Human trafficking: Woman rescued from Riyadh, thanks EAM

[India], Sep 20 (ANI): A woman from Hyderabad, who was trafficked to Saudi Arabia's capital city Riyadh, has been rescued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). On her return to India on September 11, the woman thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for helping her.

The woman was trafficked to Riyadh in October last year by an agent on the promise of a reputable job. The matter came to light after the victim's sister informed the MEA about it.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim said, "The agent sent me to Riyadh. I was told that I will have to cook food for the children. But there was only one person in the family. He allowed me to sleep for a few hours only and made me work all day. He also used to misbehave and beat me when I refused to work. Not only that, he also deducted my salary when I fell ill." She further recalled, "Even during Ramzan, he starved me for days." (ANI)