Humanity waned in Kerala: Yogi on ABVP worker's murder

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday pulled up the Kerala government over the murder of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activist Shyam Prasad in Kannur district.

His reaction came after Shyam Prasad was hacked to death near Kuthuparamba in Kerala's Kannur district, wherein, four Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists were arrested.

Speaking at the 57th Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad session here, the Chief Minister said accused the Kerala government of losing its 'humanity' towards people.

"Humanity is being killed in Kerala. We need to democratically respond to this act of the state government. ABVP plays an important role in the creation of the country and it is the only student organization that looks after the nation selflessly," he added. He later targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying, "Those who used to raise questions on our visit to temples now they are finding the need to go to the temples more than us. Now they will not be able to question us". "When I was in Gujarat during the Assembly elections, the Congress Party said that Rahul Gandhi is a 'janeu-dhari' Brahmin. I thanked God that at least now the Congress president is convinced that he is a janeu-dhari Brahmin, otherwise their family members used to say that they are 'accidently' Hindu," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further said. (ANI)