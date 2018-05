[India], May 12 (ANI): Scores of people gathered at Gaya's Gandhi Maida to perform yoga with Yoga Guru Ramdev on Saturday.

The city welcomed the Yoga Guru with great zeal in his first visit to the city.

The three-day event has been organised under the banner of Patanjali Yog Samiti.

Ramdev on the first-day not only performed various yoga Aasans, but also explained the importance of the same to the practitioners.

Bihar Minister of Agriculture and MLA Prem Kumar inaugurated the event. (ANI)