Hurriyat keen to resolve issues between India, Pak

The Hurriyat on Thursday said that it wants to resolve issues between India and Pakistan.

Senior Hurriyat leader Shabir Shah said, "We want a solution on this issue, we want to end the differences between the two countries, India and Pakistan."

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar insisted that the central government should hold a dialogue with all stakeholders in Kashmir, as it would bring peace to the valley and reduce tensions between India and Pakistan.

Aiyar also called on moderate Hurriyat chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to calm the protestors.

The all-party was held at the Nigeen residence of Mirwaiz this morning to discuss the prevailing situation in the valley and steps needed to bring peace. The five member delegation included O.P. Shah, Air Vice Marshal (retired) Kapil Kak and Vinod Sharma, besides Aiyar. Meetings are also scheduled with JKLF chief Yasin Malik and hardline Hurriyat leader S.A.S Geelani. The delegation participated in a seminar organised by the NGO, Peace and Progress, where they proposed the Government of India talk to Kashmiris and take the support of academics and clerics to calm things down. (ANI)