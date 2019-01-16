Hurriyat shouldn't consider me an alien: Satyapal Malik

[India], Jan 16 (ANI): "Hurriyat should not consider me an alien," said Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Malik said Hurriyat must approach him directly with matters pertaining to atrocities and injustice to the common man if they come across any such situation.

"As I am available to a common man, I am also available for Hurriyat. If some incident takes place regarding atrocities on residents here, I will with my full forces make efforts to deliver justice. I respect the senior leaders of the Hurriyats and will treat them the way I am treating the common man," he said.

However, he made it clear that his discussions with the Hurriyat will not be a political one. He said, "Discussions with the Hurriyat cannot be termed as political. Being the Governor, I do not have the powers to hold political discussions with them. Only the Centre has the authority to do so." Governor's rule was imposed in the state in June last year after Mehbooba Mufti resigned as Chief Minister following BJP's exit from the alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. The BJP and PDP formed a coalition government in 2015 after the state elections threw up a hung assembly. However, both of them were ideologically divided on a variety of issues. The BJP had 25 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, while the PDP had 28. This is the fourth time in the last 10 years that a Governor's rule is imposed in the state. (ANI)