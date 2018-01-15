Hurriyat silence over Pak Army killing of civilians questioned

[India], Jan.15 (ANI): Security analysts have raised questions over Kashmiri separatists' double-standard over civilian casualties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indiscriminate firing and ceasefire violations by Pakistan army has killed and injured many civilians in J&K, but there is no voice of condemnation from the Hurriyat Conference.

On January 13, a 12-year-old boy, Mohammad Iqbal was seriously injured near the Line of Control in Poonch district.

Brigadier Anil Gupta, a security analyst based in Jammu said, "I always maintained that the welfare of the Kashmiris and Kashmiri people is not the concern of the Hurriyat. The Hurriyat's sole concern is his `master's voice' of Pakistan. They do what a Pakistan does them, they do, whatever suits Pakistan, they do, whatever suits ISI. So, for Hurriyat, there's nothing new. Hurriyat is known for this. And they have no sympathy, no love loss for Kashmiris or anything happening in Kashmir."

He added, "Even when a civilian gets killed by militants in Kashmir, there is no `hartal' or strike. But, when a Pakistani terrorist is killed, they call for a `hartal'. So this is what a true face of Hurriyat." In 2017, Pakistan violated ceasefire 881 times along the LoC, which was a 230 per cent increase in ceasefire violations as compared to 2016. Some 30 people were killed and many injured. Analysts criticizes Hurriyat, who turns as mere spectator over casualties in firing from across the border. Anil Bhat, a security expert said, "Hurriyat Conference is made to keep alive the separatist element. They hardly care if any civilian is killed. They have a political agenda to keep alive the militancy and separatism. And, they have been working on this for over the years." Another security analyst Balram Saini said, "Since beginning, Hurriyat has played double standard. Be it Jammu or Kashmir; whenever a violation is reported from Pakistani side, Hurriyat never condemn that. When a terrorist is being killed in security operation or a civilian gets injured, then they make a big issue. They call for hartal or bandh and do stone pelting. So, this is all a sponsored programme." The over 700 km Line of Control (LoC) is under the operational of the Indian Army and 192 km of International Border in Jammu is manned by the Border Security Force. (ANI)