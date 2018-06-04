Hurriyat unmasked, soon to be boycotted: Jitendra Singh

[India], Jun 4 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh on Monday said the real faces of the Hurriyat leaders are slowly being exposed and they will soon be boycotted by residents of the valley.

Singh's remark came after a video, circulating on social media, showed a family member of 24-year-old Kaisar Ahmad, who accidentally came under a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle in Nowhatta on June 1, criticising Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Ahmad died on June 2

Minister of State Singh said the youth of Kashmir are opportunity in various schemes launched by the Centre and progressing.

"What kind of movement are the Hurriyat leaders leading, where on the one hand children of the poor is persuaded to become a stone-pelters, the children of the leaders, and on the other, children of leaders leading this movement are enjoying a comfortable life," he told ANI.

"Such double standards by separatist leaders has to be unmasked some day. Slowly and steadily, it is happening," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta also told ANI that the youth of the state are moving away from the separatist leaders and is joining the mainstream.

In the video, a family member of Ahmed is seen lashing out at Hurriyat representatives, when they came to express their condolences at his residence

"Kaiser didn't know about Shahadat and that his body is being displayed on the streets to fuel passion among the people of the valley," the relative is heard saying.

"You have put him on display on the roads. This is Nizam-e-Mustafa (Shariah law)?" he questioned.

He even asked a question of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani as to why separatist leader Shabir Shah's DPS-educated daughter, who topped class 12th board exams in Jammu and Kashmir, is being seen as a role model, while most of the people of the state are asked not to send their children to convent schools.

"Why did Geelani tell us not to send our children to Christian school? He used to say that don't send your children to Christian missionary schools. The same Geelani Sahab is congratulating the stone-pelters and describing them as the role models for youth and students," the man is seen telling the gathering.

"Tell us what the leadership is doing? No one knows what he did? There are lakhs of such people who are afraid of the Hurriyat now," the man said. (ANI)