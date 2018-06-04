Hurriyat's mask falling off: DG CRPF

[India], Jun 4 (ANI): Directorate General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), RR Bhatnagar on Monday said the Hurriyat has always been misguiding the people of the valley and now their masks are falling off.

The DG CRPF made this remark after a video, circulating on social media, showed a family member of 24-year-old Kaisar Ahmad, who accidentally came under a CRPF vehicle in Nowhatta on June 1, criticising Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Ahmad died on June 2

"Hurriyat has always misguided people, especially the youth. Their masks are falling off now," Bhatnagar said.

Further talking about the recent grenade attack on the CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir, Bhatnagar said all the forces are vigilant and are on high alert. "Incidents of stone pelting and grenade attacks took place earlier too. It's good that it didn't cause much damage. All forces are on alert and doing their duty. If we are attacked or if it's civilians lives at stake we'll take action," he said. In the video, a family member of Ahmed is seen lashing out at Hurriyat representatives, when they came to express their condolences at his residence "Kaiser didn't know about Shahadat and that his body is being displayed on the streets to fuel passion among the people of the valley," the relative is heard saying. "You have put him on display on the roads. This is Nizam-e-Mustafa (Shariah law)?" he questioned. He even asked a question of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani as to why separatist leader Shabir Shah's DPS-educated daughter, who topped class 12th board exams in Jammu and Kashmir, is being seen as a role model, while most of the people of the state are asked not to send their children to convent schools. "Why did Geelani tell us not to send our children to a Christian school? He used to say that don't send your children to Christian missionary schools. The same Geelani Sahab is congratulating the stone-pelters and describing them as the role models for youth and students," the man is seen telling the gathering. "Tell us what the leadership is doing? No one knows what he did? There are lakhs of such people who are afraid of the Hurriyat now," the man said. (ANI)