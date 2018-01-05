Hyd: Illegal tobacco, gutkhas worth Rs 15 lakh seized in raids

[India], Jan. 05 (ANI): Hyderabad Police busted an illegal business of banned gutkhas and tobacco, in a raid conducted at a godown in city's Kushaiguda area on Thursday.

According to police a total of 1,06,900 pouches of illegal tobacco and gutkha worth Rs 15 lakh and net cash of Rs 36,560 were seized.

Two persons namely J. Anand and G. Ravikumar were caught in this connection and handed over to Kushaiguda Police Station.

The accused were making money out of procuring banned tobacco products from Bidar district and supplying them to the paan shops and wholesale and retail shops at Kushaiguda and other places.

The accused operated from a rented house at Chakripuram. (ANI)