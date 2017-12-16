Hyd Police bust online sex trafficking racket

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Three women were rescued after the Hyderabad Police busted an online sex trafficking racket in Rachakonda.

The police also arrested two people in connection with this case and seized two mobile phones from their possession, on Friday.

The sleuths of Special Operation Team (SOT) Rachakonda, Malkajgiri Zone on tip of information busted a online sex trafficking racket and apprehended human trafficking organisers - Rajashekar Reddy, movie Assistant Director and his assistant, Ravi Kumar - for incriminating women in prostitution by arranging customers.

The SOT conducted decoy operation at the Singapore Township under the limits of the Ghatkesar Police Station and apprehended the organisers. (ANI)