Hyderabad: 15-year-old drowns in swimming pool

Hyderabad, [India], Feb 23: A 15-year-old boy on Friday drowned in a swimming pool allegedly due to the negligence of the swimming pool management. Police have registered a case against the swimming pool owner under Section 403/A of Indian Penal Code. An investigation into the case is underway.According to Rajendranagar Circle Inspector, Kaaja Pasha had gone for swimming at a pool in Shivarampally.It is alleged that swimming pool management violated the directives of the police.It is speculated that Kaaja, while playing in the pool, might have suddenly slipped and went into the depth of the pool. It is alleged that there was no trainer at that time in the pool. (ANI)

SEARCH