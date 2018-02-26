Hyderabad: 2 arrested for smuggling ganja

[India], Feb. 25 (ANI): The state police on Sunday apprehended two persons in connection with the smuggling of drugs at Mangalhat in Hyderabad.

The police have arrested two of the accused named Ganesh Singh and Durgesh Singh while the third accused Satish Singh managed to flee from the location.

In an investigation, it was found that from past one month Ganesh and Durgesh were working under Satish as the suppliers of ganja to their clients and were paid a daily wage of Rs. 1000.

Today at around 12:00 pm Ganesh and Durgesh had gone to the bylane of Puranapool road at Mangalghat to take the delivery of ganja from Satish Singh when the police arrested the two of them.

The police have recovered two travel bags containing 21 Kgs of ganja. The third accused Satish Singh is still absconding. (ANI)