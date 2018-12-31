Hyderabad: 2 drug peddlers arrested, 89 gm cocaine seized

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested two drug peddlers and seized 89 grams of cocaine from their possession.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the two accused, Livio Joseph Almeida and U Shankar used to deliver the narcotic substance to the customers at Film Nagar and Banjara Hills in Hyderabad and also in Goa.

They were apprehended by the sleuths of the Commissioner's Task Force, West Zone team.

"We seized 89 grams of cocaine and three cell phones from them. The duo used to sell cocaine in Goa and also used to procure it in Hyderabad. They sold 1 gram of cocaine for Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 in Goa," said Kumar. (ANI)