Hyderabad: 2 students die in road accident

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): Two teenagers were killed here after the bike they were travelling on rammed into a divider here on Tuesday.

According to Chanchala Babu, Circle Inspector, Ramgopalpet Police Station, "The boy named Nikhil along with his friend Prashant were roaming on a bike on Necklace Road when the vehicle lost control and rammed into the divider. Nikhil, who was driving the vehicle died on the spot whereas Prashant succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a hospital.”

The deceased were classmates and were studying in intermediate in Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Narayanaguda area.

The bodies of the victims have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination. Police has registered a case under section 304-A of Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)