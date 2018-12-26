Hyderabad: 2-yr-old dies after being hit by battery-operated vehicle

[India], Dec 26 (ANI): A two-year-old boy died after he was hit by a battery-operated vehicle in the Nehru Zoological Park premises here on Tuesday.

The boy was immediately shifted to the local hospital for treatment where he died while undergoing treatment.

According to the Bahadurpura Police, the incident took place in the premises of the zoo.

A case has been registered against the driver, who has been identified as Hari. The body of the deceased has been shifted for post medical examination. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)