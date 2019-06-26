Hyderabad: 3 arrested in possession of Hash Oil, ecstasy pills

[India], June 2 (ANI) Hyderabad Police has arrested three members of a drug peddling gang and seized 100-ml of Hash Oil, nine ecstasy pills, five LSD blots and one gram of MDMA drug from their possession, said police.

The sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, East Zone Team, Hyderabad, on credible information apprehended Vishal, Abhilash and Bhaskar from Durga Bhavani Nagar, Hyderabad on Saturday.

During interrogation, Bhasker confessed that he hails from East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh and about six months back he came to Hyderabad to eke out his livelihood by working as an electrician.

Later he shared his room with Vishal on rental basis. Both Bhasker and Vishal gradually developed friendship and they both started consuming Ganja. Due to financial crisis, both Vishal and Bhasker hatched a plan to procure Hash oil from agency area as it has much demand than Ganja and other drugs from their known sources and earn easy money by selling them to the known and needy persons. In this process, Bhasker went to agency area of Aaraku of Vishakhapatnam and procured Hash oil and stored it in his room. Later, Vishal met his friend Abhilash who was also a drug addict and they both went to Bangalore and procure ecstasy pills, LSD blots and MDMA drug from an unknown person at a pub in Bengaluru. After procuring the hash oil and other drugs, they used to sell the drugs to their friends and other persons. The three accused and seized property have been handed over to SHO, Banjara Hills Police Station, for further investigation. (ANI)